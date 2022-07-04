Network Rail installs first EV charging hubs as part of green push

Network Rail will also trial the use of electric vans. (Photo/ Network Rail)

Network Rail has set up its first electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs for its maintenance and road vehicles.

Situated in Swindon and Bristol, the facilities are part of the rail operator’s ‘Project Zero’ plan to electrify its fleet by 2027.

The project was facilitated by financial services company Novuna, who already won a £136m contract with Network Rail.

To reach net-zero in its road operations, the operator is also testing out the use of electric vans.

“Installation of charging points at our Swindon and Bristol depots supported by a fleet of fully electric vans with further installations to follow at a number of additional sites significantly enhances our mobility capability to service the rail network through our ever expanding zero-emission fleet,” said Network Rail’s head of road fleet Willie Crawford.

“Driving improved cost and environmental efficiencies across Network Rail through Project Zero is fundamental as we continue on our journey towards becoming a truly sustainable railway.”

Network Rail will install six charging points at Swindon and three in Bristol, while further installations in sites such as Cardiff, Glasgow and Newcastle will follow.