Sky today said it has signed a new multi-year agreement with Netflix to keep the US streaming service’s programming on its pay-TV network.



The two companies said the extended deal builds on a “successful partnership built over the past two years”, with Sky customers already able to access Netflix hits such as Sex Education through the app.



The agreement means Sky Q customers will also have the option to take up Netflix’s basic plan as part of their subscription, meaning the services are tied together in one monthly payment.



In addition, Netflix will be fully integrated into Sky Q, so viewers can access shows and films on the home screen and select episodes without needing to open a separate app.



“This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky,” said Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive of Sky UK and Ireland.



“Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place.”



The deal follows a similar integration arrangement agreed with the BBC in November, while Sky has also extended content agreements with Channel 4, Channel 5 and Warner Media.



Comcast-owned Sky has positioned itself as a key distribution point for films and TV shows, offering customers access to content from a range of streaming services and broadcasters.

However, Sky dealt a blow to the BBC and ITV after it emerged the media giant had lost interest in signing a distribution deal with Britbox, the broadcasters’ joint streaming service.



Sky has also vowed to double its production budget to £1bn over the next five years, and last month unveiled plans to open a huge new studio complex in Elstree, north London, as it pumps more money into original programming.