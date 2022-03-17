Netflix eyeing new fees to prevent password sharing

Netflix is exploring technology that will halt users sharing their passwords with others.

While the streaming giant’s terms and conditions do prohibit users who do not live together sharing the same account, users can currently simply share a password to an account.

Now, the company said it will start testing allowing subscribers to pay a fee to add sub accounts for up to two people they do not live with.

The features are being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, with the extra accounts costing 30 to 40pc of a basic membership.