Netanyahu attacks Starmer for siding with ‘mass murderers’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the UK, France, and Canada of being “on the wrong side of humanity” and claimed that their recent statements criticising Israel suggest “they want Hamas to remain in power.”

Netanyahu also claimed Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian leader Mark Carney have taken the side of “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers.”

On Wednesday, the three countries jointly called the handful of aid trucks allowed into Gaza “wholly inadequate,” and stopped just short of accusing Israel of breaching international humanitarian law.

Since early March Gaza has gone without humanitarian aid on account of a ban by the Israelis. On Wednesday, a “basic amount of food” was allowed in, but the UN warned it is “nowhere near enough.” There are increasing reports of famine taking hold in the territory.

Netanyahu appealed to the leaders, saying: “You’re on the wrong side of humanity, and you’re on the wrong side of history.”

Trade talks suspended

This follows the UK hardening its stance against Israel.

This week, the UK suspended talks on a trade deal with Israel, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called military escalation “morally unjustifiable.”

Lammy also set out sanctions which include asset freezes and travel bans targeting specific individuals and companies.

The two-month ceasefire between Israel and Palestine ended when the Israeli military launched “pre-emptive strikes,” on what they said were Hamas targets.

The Middle East minister, Hamish Falconer, told Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely that the UK would not “stand by” as Israelis ramped up military operations, violence, and intimidation against Palestinian communities.

Earlier this month, Falconer urged the parties to reach a ceasefire, for aid to be resumed, and for a two state solution to be achieved.