Nearly half of closed UK businesses are unsure when they will reopen

Almost half of businesses that shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic are unsure when they will reopen, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK is attempting to reopen its economy with shops allowed to reopen on 15 June having been closed in March when the pandemic was raging.

About one in five businesses closed for the lockdown and the ONS found 46 per cent were still unsure when they would reopen.

The ONS survey found that 14 per cent expected to resume trading in the next two weeks, 10 per cent were thinking about opening in two-to-four weeks’ time and 31 per cent expected to reopened in more than four weeks’ time.

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger said today it would reopen 204 shops across the UK for takeaway and delivery on 1 June.

Peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s said this week it was reopening 94 UK locations for takeaway and delivery.

However, department store John Lewis said this week it might not reopen all of its 50 stores.

The ONS survey also found that people are becoming more mobile as the lockdown is eased.

It found 73 per cent of people had remained at home or only left for work, exercise, essential shopping or medical needs between 21 May and 24 May, down from 81 per cent a week earlier.

People in England – but not in other parts of the UK – are now allowed to drive to the countryside or the beach, something banned under the first stage of the lockdown.