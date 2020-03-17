Nationwide suffers another glitch delaying all incoming payments

Nationwide has delayed all incoming faster payments due to a fault in its system, just months after a glitch which held all payments in a queue.

The building society has said that all incoming payments are delayed to due a fault, and are yet to confirm how long the delay will be.

On Twitter, Nationwide said “All incoming payments are delayed at the moment due to a fault. We’re working hard to have this resolved ASAP.” In another tweet it added that it did not know how long the delay would continue.

In other tweets, Nationwide said: “If you are waiting for an inbound payment you don’t need to do anything, it’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP.”

The timing is far from ideal as people brace for a period of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. One Twitter user, Stacey Lloyd, said she could not go to the shops for her elderly mother as incoming payments had not cleared.

Similarly, Twitter user John said he was relying on incoming wages after losing his job.

The issue is reminiscent of a glitch earlier in the year, which left Nationwide customers unable to transfer money or pay bills on the final day of the month.

Last week, the building society announced measures to help its customers through the coronavirus outbreak. It said it would increase credit card or overdraft limits to help people through a “short period of reduced income”, as well as remove interest charges.

Nationwide did not respond to requests for comment.

