National Grid snaps up Western Power Distribution for £7.8bn

National Grid said this morning it has agreed to acquire Western Power Distribution, the holding company of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business, from US-based company PPL in a £7.8bn deal.

Moreover, National Grid agreed to sell The Narragansett Electric Company to PPL Energy Holdings, also a subsidiary of PPL, for an equity value of £2.7bn.

National Grid said in a statement that the transactions will strategically pivot National Grid’s UK portfolio towards electricity.

The proportion of the Group’s assets in electricity will increase from around 60 per cent currently to about 70 per cent.

“These transactions will trengthen National Grid’s long-term growth outlook by ensuring a significant scale position in electricity distribution through the acquisition of WPD, the UK’s largest electricity distribution business. Electricity distribution is expected to see a high level of asset growth as a result of the ongoing energy transition,” according to the statement issued this morning.

