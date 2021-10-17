Nandy: Attacks on MPs are an attack on democracy

The shadow foreign secretary has said she does not feel safe doing her job in the wake of the murder of Conservative MP David Amess.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy, a close friend of Jo Cox, who was also killed in 2016, said the police’s response to fears over MPs’ safety has been patchy and that she does not feel safe.

Referring to Amess’s murder, she said: “It’s heartbreaking, it does make you anxious but none of us are going to stop doing our jobs.”

“An attack on MPs is an attack on democracy because it silences the people we represent,” she told BBC One’s Andrew Marr show.

Asked about whether social media companies should be forced to publish the names of anonymous people attacking public figures, Nandy said: “I think people have to be held to account for what would be criminal behaviour in the real world if they indulge in it online.

“But I’m a bit, we’re a bit cautious about just simply ending anonymity on social media.”

More to follow.