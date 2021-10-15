A true constituency MP: obituary to Sir David Amess (1952 - 2021)

Sir David Amess (26 March 1952 – October 15 2021) was one of the longest-serving members of Parliament. He was first elected to represent Basildon in 1983 and then Southend West from 1997 until 2021.

Sir David was 69 years-old and is survived by his wife, Julia and his five children. He was born in Essex and lived in and around London for most of his life.

Before being elected to Parliament, he was a teacher for a year at St John the Baptist Primary School in Bethnal Green.

He was dedicated to helping his constituents and putting their issues first on the floor of the House of Commons. Tributes from parliamentarians of all stripes piled in following the news of his death.