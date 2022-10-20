Naked Wines admits ‘mistakes’ as retailer sets out shake up

Naked Wines has announced a shake up of the business in a bid to cut costs,including 30 redundancies.

The wine retailer, which enjoyed booming sales in the pandemic, said had “made mistakes” while pursuing “rapid growth.”

Low consumer confidence and high levels of supply chain inflation had resulted in an underwhelming performance for the London-listed firm in recent months.

These factors had necessitated a shake-up of operations, with chairman Darryl Rawlings stepping down effective immediately.

Rawlings is to also step down as a member of the board at the end of the month, with David Stead stepping into his shoes as chairman immediately.

Some teams at the company had been restructured “to create a leaner and more focused organisation”.

The retailer said it would also slash marketing investment as it was “not delivering satisfactory returns”.