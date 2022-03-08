Nadine Dorries selects barrister Orlando Fraser as preferred candidate for Charity Commission top job

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries made the announcement regarding the top job at the regulator on Tuesday.

Fraser will now appear before MPs on the digital, culture, media and sport select committee for pre-appointment scrutiny at an unconfirmed later date.

He has been a commercial barrister for nearly 30 years and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2014.

While on the board of the Charity Commission between 2013 and 2017, Fraser acted as one of two statutory legal members and chaired the governance and remuneration committee as well as the policy and guidance committee.

He said: “As I know from experience, the Charity Commission is a much-respected independent regulator, supervising world-class charities. I am honoured to be offered the responsibility of chairing it going forward.”