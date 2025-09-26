My Wish can get off the Mark at Sha Tin

My Wish won the HK Classic Mile in January for trainer Mark Newnham.

IT IS hard to believe after Typhoon Ragasa caused widespread destruction in Hong Kong and brought the city to a standstill during the week, it’s all-systems-go for racing at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Officials have given the thumbs-up for the 11-race card and remember Sha Tin is one of the fastest drying tracks in the world, with the likelihood that the surface will ride good, or even quicker, if the sun is shining during the action.

The feature race on the programme is a real humdinger, the Group Three Celebration Cup (9.35am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

The majority of the 14 contenders can be given a chance, although the likes of more experience campaigners including Happy Together, Copartner Prance, Patch Of Theta and Moments Of Time, will need to improve further from their current marks in the handicap.

Many of these gallopers raced in last season’s Four-Year-Old Classic series, most notably the Mark Newnham-trained MY WISH, whose second season campaign in the city saw his rating skyrocket.

Having won the HK Classic Mile, runner-up in both the HK Classic Cup and BMW HK Derby and climaxing the season with a fourth to Voyage Bubble in the Group One FWD Champions Mile, it’s easy to see why many seasoned pundits believe he is a champion in the making.

Having looked both physically and mentally stronger in his track work, plus two impressive prep trials, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t win, especially with connections eyeing a tilt at the Group One HK Mile at the International meeting in December.

This is not a one-horse race however, with the likes of last season’s HK Classic Cup winner Rubylot, consistent Packing Hermod, and potential Group class winner Light Years Charm in opposition.

Another horse that does catch the eye, and from the bottom of the handicap is MARKWIN who will strip rock-hard fit after winning on his seasonal reappearance in Class Two company three weeks ago.

Having never finished out of the frame in seven races over the course and distance, including three wins, he is capable of causing a surprise with his race-fitness at a premium.

POINTERS

My Wish 9.35am Sha Tin

Markwin (e/w) 9.35am Sha Tin