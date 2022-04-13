My Little Pony turned Dungeons & Dragons: Hasbro snaps up D&D Beyond for £111m

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 20: Cosplayers are dressed as in Dungeons and Dragons costumes outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. More than 100,000 attendees are expected at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Play-Doh and My Little Pony maker Hasbro has snapped up fan favourite Dungeons & Dragons creator D&D Beyond for $146.3m (£111.7m).

Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, has owned and operated D&D Beyond since 2019 and has grown the direct-to-consumer business to be the leading role-playing game digital toolset on the market with close to 10 million registered users.

Since 2017, D&D Beyond has helped to power Dungeons & Dragons tabletop play and deliver the brand’s eighth consecutive year of growth in 2021.

Over the last three years, the royalty paid to Hasbro by D&D Beyond has represented a significant contribution to the fastest growing source of revenue the game.

The acquisition is set to strengthen Hasbro’s capabilities in the fast-growing digital tabletop category while also adding veteran talents to the Wizards of the Coast team and accelerating efforts to deliver exceptional experiences for fans across all platforms.

“The acquisition of D&D Beyond will accelerate our progress in both gaming and direct to consumer, two priority areas of growth for Hasbro, providing immediate access to a loyal, growing player base,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro Chief Executive Officer.

“Hasbro’s gaming portfolio is among the largest and most profitable in the industry, and we continue to make strategic investments to grow our brands, including in digital.”