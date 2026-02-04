Musk’s mega merger raises stakes for SpaceX IPO

SpaceX was already a profitable and capital efficient market leader

Musk’s decision to absorb xAI into SpaceX may strengthen its growth narrative ahead of a mooted IPO. Or, it could add a trifecta of complexity, regulatory exposure and executive risk at a particularly sensitive moment.

The all-stock deal values the combined group at around $1.25 trillion (£910bn), making it the world’s most valuable private company and folding Musk’s AI ambitions directly into his space venture.

For investors, the transaction confirms SpaceX’s position as an infrastructure play in the sector, though it raises questions about its chief executive’s focus and governance.

A simplified narrative

Through a capital markets lens, the logic is pretty straightforward. SpaceX can now pitch a vertically integrated model spanning launch, satellite and AI compute rather than relying on external partnerships to pursue Musk’s space-based plans.

James Bruegger, chief investment officer at Serphim Space, told City AM: “This combined valuation sends a very clear signal to public market investors. SpaceTech is no longer viewed as a niche category”, adding that integrating xAI “reinforces the view that orbital infrastructure will be central to the global economy”.

But while the merger does indeed simplify ownership, it complicates the investment case elsewhere.

SpaceX was already a profitable and capital-efficient market leader. xAI, on the other hand, is still burning cash through its back pocket, in an increasingly brutal and competitive market.

Concentration and regulatory exposure

The deal also consolidates strategic assets such as rockets and satellite networks under a single corporate roof, increasing both regulatory and geopolitical scrutiny.

“It is natural that governments and investors will look closely at the concentration of capabilities now sitting within a single organisation”, Bruegger added, pointing to the national security implications of launch and connecting launch, connectivity and AI.

Those concerns are unlikely to derail an IPO outright, but do add friction at a time when SpaceX will need to convince regulators that risks are manageable.

And whilst the merger strengthens the growth narrative, it simultaneously raises the bar for execution.

Space-based data centres remain conceptual, with unresolved questions around cost and cooling.

Musk has argued that space is ultimately “the only way to scale” AI, but investors may want clearer timelines and returns.