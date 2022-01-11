Murray wins in Sydney while Raducanu beaten in straight sets

Andy Murray won in the opening round of the Classic while Raducanu lost. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Andy Murray won in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic as fellow Brit and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu lost in straight sets.

Former British No1 Murray beat Norway’s Viktor Durasovic 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour as he prepares for the Australian Open – for which he has a wildcard for.

The 34-year-old will face second seed Nikoloz Basilashvili next.

Premiership Rugby: Cap changes hint at continued silly signing season Premiership Rugby: Cap changes hint at continued silly signing season

Emma Raducanu couldn’t replicate the form of former Australian Open finalist Murray as she lost 6-0 6-1 in her opening match of 2022.

The 19-year-old struggled against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and lost in just 55 minutes.

Following his opening round win, Murray said: “It is really nice to get my range and hopefully I can carry that through [to the Australian Open].”

“I believe I can have a good run there and who knows, if I can find a bit of form and the draw opens up?”

Elsewhere in British tennis, duo Liam Broady and Katie Swan are through to the second round of qualifying for the Grand Slam due to start on Monday.

Swan beat Aussie Abbie Myers 6-2 6-4 and will now face Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova while Broady overcame Kacper Zuk 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Broady will face American JJ Wolf as he looks to take part in his first ever main Slam draw.