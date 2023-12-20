Murray to become tournament director at Queen’s Club tennis championships

The Lawn Tennis Association yesterday announced that Jamie Murray will become the tournament director of the championships at Queen’s from 2024. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The former World No1 doubles player and brother of singles Grand Slam winner Andy will direct the Cinch Championships, which are held at Queen’s Club in Fulham, in the summer.

Queen’s is the main grass warm-up tournament ahead of Wimbledon and usually attracts a large number of the male athletes looking to win at SW19 each year.

Murray turning to business

Murray said: “It’s a real honour to be given this opportunity by the LTA, to work on such a prestigious and well-regarded tournament with the event team during the year, supporting the development and growth of the Cinch Championships.

“As most people know I have a genuine interest in the events side of the business having started as a tournament director of the Murray Trophy and most recently organising Battle of the Brits in ensuring the best possible experience for the players and fans who attend.”

LTA director of digital and events Chris Pollard said: “We believe it’s important to give British players the opportunity to develop their careers off-court as well as on, which is why we’re pleased that Jamie will be joining Laura Robson in that capacity.

“Finally we are especially proud of the fact that all our WTA events in Britain are now overseen by women.”

Carlos Alcaraz won at Queen’s last year ahead of his successful run towards the Wimbledon title.

Jamie’s brother Andy has won the title five times, as well as winning a doubles title at the event.

Next year’s championships take place between 17 June and 23 June.