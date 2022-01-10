Tom Newton Dunn to headline Talk TV news with big bucks Piers Morgan

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Times Radio’s Tom Newton Dunn is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV channel, hosting hour-long nightly news program with interviews, panel discussions and live reports from Sun, Times, Sunday Times and Wireless radio journalists.

Newton Dunn is stepping down from his role as Times Radio’s chief political correspondent today, though he will continue presenting his Sunday radio program until the new channel launches in the coming months.

The Talk TV channel will be a live broadcast Monday to Friday evenings, and the idea is that it will be a straight and balanced news program with guests from across Westminster, which will be immediately followed by Piers Morgan’s more opinion-based show.

Talk TV is the brain child of News UK, the Murdoch-owned media company, and it promises to broadcast “proper hourly news bulletins”, as well as sports, entertainment, current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.

Newton Dunn and Piers Morgan aren’t the only famous faces. Two years after his show was cancelled on ITV, Jeremy Kyle has also climbed aboard the team, joining talkRADIO TV last year.