M&S stops taking online orders as cyber attack rages on

M&S is still battling a cyber attack. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has stopped taking orders through its website and app as its battle against a cyber attack rages on.

The company added that some of its international websites have also paused taking orders.

The FTSE 100 retailer had previously said the incident, which was disclosed to the public on Tuesday, had impacted contactless payments and click and collect orders.

Since then, shares in M&S have been falling, a decline which has continued today.

On Tuesday, the high street retail giant apologised to shoppers as it confirmed it had to make “minor, temporary changes” to its store operations to protect customers and the business.

M&S confirmed that it is working with external cyber security experts to assist with investigating and managing the incident.

The group added that it has reported the incident to the relevant data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.

Read more M&S: Shares at FTSE 100 retailer fall as cyber attack hits customers

Yesterday, the group said it had stopped processing contactless payments due to the cyber attack. It denied that some shops had also stopped accepting cash.

M&S: ‘Shoppers don’t need to take action’

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, M&S said: “As part of our proactive management of the incident, we have made the decision to pause taking orders via our UK & Ireland websites and apps and some M&S International operated websites.

“The M&S product range is available to browse online, and our stores remain open and ready to welcome and serve customers.

“We continue to manage the incident proactively and the M&S team – supported by leading experts – is working extremely hard to restore online operations and continue to serve customers well.

“We previously informed customers that there was no need to take any action. That remains the case, and we will let them know, if the situation changes.

“We remain grateful for the support that our customers, colleagues, partners and suppliers have shown during this time and will provide further updates, as appropriate.”