M&S: FTSE 100 giant battling cyber attack

M&S is a member of the FTSE 100. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

M&S has revealed it has been battling what it has described as a “cyber incident” over the past few days.

The FTSE 100 giant said that it’s made some “minor, temporary changes to our store operations to protect customers and the business” and “we are sorry for any inconvenience experienced.”

M&S confirmed that it is working with external cyber security experts to assist with investigating and managing the incident.

The group added that it has reported the incident to the relevant data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.

M&S moves to protect customers

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, M&S said: “Marks and Spencer Group plc has been managing a cyber incident over the past few days.

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, it was necessary to make some minor, temporary changes to our store operations to protect customers and the business and we are sorry for any inconvenience experienced.

“Importantly, our stores remain open and our website and app are operating as normal.

Read more The UK’s cyber blindspot lies with its SMBs

“The company has engaged external cyber security experts to assist with investigating and managing the incident.

“We are taking actions to further protect our network and ensure we can continue to maintain customer service.

“In parallel, the company has reported the incident to the relevant data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.

“Customer trust is incredibly important to us, and if the situation changes an update will be provided as appropriate.”

Last month, M&S confirmed it would invest £95m into higher pay for its retail staff, despite “cost pressures” from the government.

From 1 April, the rate of pay for UK Customer Assistants increased from £12 to £12.60 per hour, up five per cent year on year and up 26 per cent since 2022.

It is higher than the government’s new national living wage of £12.21 per hour.