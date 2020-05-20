Marks & Spencer full year sales dragged down by coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis has had an adverse impact on M&S’ fourth-quarter revenue, dragging down sales figures for the full year.

The figures

Fourth quarter revenue declined 2.6 per cent at constant currency, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on revenue in March. Group revenue for the year to 28 March 2020 came in at £10.18, a 1.9 per cent fall.

Profit before tax dropped 20.2 per cent from £84.2m to £67.2m. This includes adjusting items of £335.9m, with £218.8m for costs and stock write downs for Covid-19.

The adjusted earnings per share is down nearly 30 per cent from 23.7p to 16.7p.

Why it’s interesting

The UK food business outperformed the market with sales up 1.9 per cent and operating profit jumping 11.2 per cent. The food halls have been able to stay open which has cushioned the blow somewhat.

In a call to journalists, chief executive Steve Rowe said there had also been a big pickup in online food purchase in the past few weeks.

The UK clothing and home business experienced “a year of substantial reshaping under new leadership”, but revenue declined 8.3 per cent overall, with LFL revenue down 6.2 per cent. M&S estimates a 2.2 per cent adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

M&S anticipates a 70 per cent decline in clothing and home sales for the four months to July, with a gradual return to original budgeted levels by February 2021, impacting annual revenue by £1.5bn. Food sales are expected to fall 20 per cent, with revenue level thereafter.

M&S reported a first time net income contribution for Ocado Retail to group profit of £2.6m for the seven months to 1 March 2020. The company completed the purchase of 50 per cent of Ocado Retail last year, and it is due to launch in September 2020.

On measures taken due to Covid-19, M&S has cancelled late summer stock, at a cost of £100m. The company has taken a charge of £145.3m in adjusting items to “reflect the cumulative impact of the combined handling, clearance, hibernation and write-off of the stock bulge.” Additionally, it has taken over £1bn of actions to reduce costs and manage cash during the Covid-19 crisis, including clothing and home marketing and a recruitment freeze.

Rowe told journalists M&S would also be renegotiating with landlords where there are “onerous” leases to ensure the company doesn’t become uncompetitive because of leases in places where traffic has dropped off.

27,000 of staff have been furloughed and M&S has said it is topping up all of its employees’ salaries.

What M&S said

Chief executive Steve Rowe said:

Last year’s results reflect a year of substantial progress and change including the transformative investment in Ocado Retail, outperformance in Food and some green shoots in Clothing in the second half. However, they now seem like ancient history as the trauma of the Covid crisis has galvanised our colleagues to secure the future of the business. Whilst some customer habits will return to normal others have changed forever, the trend towards digital has been accelerated, and changes to the shape of the high street brought forward.

Shares in M&S are up more than five per cent.

