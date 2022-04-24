MPs say UK’s Covid restrictions on air travel were ‘disproportionate’

Aviation was among the worst industries affected by the pandemic, with British companies like EasyJet and British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) forced to borrow hundreds of millions of pounds from the government to stay afloat.

The UK government’s restrictions on air travel during Covid-19 were “disproportionate to the risks to public health” and led to a severe shock to the aviation sector, according to a Westminster committee.

A new report from MPs on the Transport Committee also said the restrictions regime for international travel was “not transparent or consistent, nor based on scientific consensus”, while also calling for a government “aviation recovery plan” before the end of this year.

Read more Aviation industry left in disarray after US judge overthrows Biden’s mask mandate on planes and trains

The committee also called for a new Airline Insolvency Bill to protect passengers and employees when airlines go bust and to give the Civil Aviation Authority the power to fine airlines when they don’t justly give out refunds.

Aviation was among the worst industries affected by the pandemic, with UK companies like EasyJet and British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) forced to borrow hundreds of millions of pounds from the government to stay afloat.

The UK changed its Covid restrictions for air travel 15 times during the pandemic – largely around testing, face masks and quarantine – with Tory MP and Transport Committee chair Huw Merriman calling the government’s approach “inconsistent”.

“It left industry and passengers confused and unable to plan ahead. This resulted in a severe economic deficit for the aviation sector,” he said.

“Now that government has removed all coronavirus-related restrictions on international travel, ministers must get on with protecting the sector against future economic shocks and reassuring passengers that future restrictions will only be implemented in extreme circumstances.”

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade body Airlines UK, said “it will take several years to deal with the debt airlines had to take on to make it through the pandemic with no passengers”.

“On so many of the government’s big set-piece policy ambitions – Global Britain, energy independence, investment in skills and the green jobs of the future – aviation can play its part,” he said.

Aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority said the recommendations in the report would grant it greater powers to “act swiftly” for passengers as numbers are set to rise this summer.

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “We have regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines.

Read more IAG boss says Air Europa deal will take at least 18 months

“This would allow us to take faster action when appropriate and bring our powers in line with other sectoral regulators.”