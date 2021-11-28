MPs amend bill to offer young Hong Kongers simpler path to UK citizenship

Young adults from Hong Kong with British National Overseas (BNO) status, born after the 1997 handover of the city to China, will finally be included on the UK’s pathway to citizenship scheme.

A Conservative-led cross-party amendment to the Nationality and Borders Bill will close a loophole by opening the BNO visa route to anyone with one BNO parent, according to The Telegraph

The previous commitments by the Government made last year, did not include children of BNO residents who were over 18 in the three million Hong Kongers offered the chance to settle in the UK.

A parliamentary vote on the issue is expected in December.

The bespoke scheme allows for BNO applicants from Hong Kong to apply for a visa to live, work and study in the UK for five years, after which they will be allowed to register for settled status.

The decision to introduce the new measures followed the implementation of national security laws on Hong Kong from China that both restrict the rights of its citizens and acted in breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Approximately 3.4 million people have obtained BNO status, which is not passed on to children.

“This is an important amendment to support those who are more likely to be targeted under Hong Kong’s national security law. The BNO scheme lives up to our obligations to Hong Kong, and we need to make sure that all are included,” said Tom Tugendhat MP, one of the signatories.