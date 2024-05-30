MPs email passwords exposed on the dark web, study suggests

Personal details of UK MPs have been compromised due to breaches of third-party services where they used their parliamentary email addresses.

A number of MPs parliamentary email passwords have been exposed on the dark web, according to a new study by encrypted email service Proton.

A total of 216 passwords associated with MPs’ breached parliamentary email accounts have been exposed, the study found.

The highest number of passwords exposed for a single MP was 10, which the company said emphasised the severity of the issue and the potential for unauthorised access to highly sensitive accounts.

Proton said it has informed every affected MP that has had any sensitive data exposed online.

“In today’s digital landscape, robust cybersecurity practices are crucial, especially for those in positions of power. A single leaked password can lead to severe national security breaches, given the access that MPs possess,” Eamonn Maguire, head of account security at Proton, said.

“Many people underestimate their vulnerability, but the reality is that everyone is a potential target,” he added. “Vigilance is essential for anyone in the public eye to safeguard both personal and national security, and we call on the new government after the General Election to take cybersecurity seriously, and for all MPs to adopt better account security practices.”

It comes as Britain’s security service MI5 has told candidates and officials involved in the July 4 ballot to be vigilant against efforts to “manipulate or compromise the UK electoral process” by states such as Russia and China.

Parliament’s Office for Science and Technology (POST) has also issued urgent guidance warning of threats such as identity hacks and deepfakes targeting well-known politicians in the run up to the general election.

A parliamentary spokesperson said: “Parliament takes cyber security extremely seriously.

“We have robust measures in place, including providing advice to users to make them aware of the risks and how to manage their digital safety – working closely with our partners in the National Cyber Security Centre.”

City A.M. has approached Labour for comment.