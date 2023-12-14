MP facing suspension over lobbying sting could trigger another by-election

A former Conservative MP caught in a lobbying sting should be suspended from Parliament for 35 days, potentially triggering another by-election.

A former Conservative MP caught in a lobbying sting could be suspended from Parliament for 35 days, potentially triggering another by-election.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton was caught by the Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

The Commons Standards Committee (CSC) said Benton’s actions were an “extremely serious breach” of the rules, and called for him to be suspended for over a month.

If the House – which has to vote on the measure – backs the punishment, it could leave Benton, who was stripped of the whip after the allegations arose, facing a by-election.

If MPs pass the suspension then the Recall of MPs Act kicks in. This means that if just 10 per cent of voters in his constituency sign a petition calling for a by-election, then one will take place – which could mark further bad news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A recall petition is opened if an MP is suspended for at least 10 sitting days.

Read more Sunak faces another by-election drama after Nadine Dorries finally resigns

The CSC report described Benson as “corrupt and for sale”. They added: “He communicated a toxic message about standards in Parliament. We condemn Benton for his comments, which unjustifiably tarnish the reputation of all MPs.”

They recommended the former chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Betting and Gaming should be suspended for 35 days.

Benton was approached by undercover reporters posing as representatives from fictitious betting firm Tahr Partners in March.

The MP insisted that he “at no point” agreed to any activity that would be in breach of the rules, and referred himself to Parliament’s standards commissioner following the story in April.

But the committee said Benton suggested MPs could lobby ministers, set up meetings with government advisers, table questions and provide access to confidential documents.

They agreed with commissioner Daniel Greenberg’s finding that Benton said “he would be willing to breach and/or circumvent the House’s rules for the company in return for payment”.

During his conversations with the undercover journalists, Benton also suggested there was widespread abuse of rules on declaring hospitality worth more than £300.

He added: “Without saying too much, you’d be amazed at the number of times I’ve been to races and the ticket comes to £295.”

In a letter to the committee, Benton insisted: “I do not consider my actions to be a breach of the rules: it is my view that I complied with the letter and the spirit of the rules.”

He said: “The meeting was a lapse in judgement and I deeply regret my comments. I would like to again offer my unequivocal apologies for the inaccurate statements I have made.”