Rishi Sunak denies he’s ‘focused on elections’ as spring ballot rumours swirl

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace, in East Molesey, Surrey. (Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has denied he is “focused on elections” despite increasing speculation that the government could plump for a spring ballot following a tax-cutting Autumn Statement.

The Prime Minister insisted his priority was on “delivering the things I said I would for the British people”, as he refused to confirm what would prompt him to go to the polls.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, ahead of today’s Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace, Sunak was asked how he would decide when to call an election.

“That’s something that we announce in the normal way,” he replied. “I’m really, I’m not focused on elections.”

“I’m really just focused on delivering on the things that I said I would do for the British people and that is now that we’ve halved inflation, we can turn on to cutting taxes, rewarding hard work,” the Prime Minister continued.

He added: “It’s also about growing the economy. And that’s what our support and tax cuts for business were about last week. Also tackling illegal migration, stopping the boats, where we’ve made good progress already with more to come.”

It comes as speculation in Westminster continues to mount that No10 could opt for a spring election in a bid to outmanoeuvre Labour at the ballot box, following cuts to National Insurance and business taxes in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.

Hunt also refused to rule out holding his spring budget early, further fuelling speculation.

Conservative election guru Isaac Levido is reported to be returning to CCHQ from his current post in Downing Street full-time from January 2024.

A poll from More in Common (MiC) last month found that 50 per cent of the UK public wants an election either before the end of this year or around May next year.

Asked whether Sunak should be focused on elections, his official spokesman said: “I think the Prime Minister was making the point that the public want the government to deliver on their priorities.

“Whether that’s on the cost of living, where we are cutting National Insurance and making life easier for businesses; whether that’s on stopping the boats with crossings going down, year on year; whether that’s on the NHS, where we are producing a long term workforce plan.”