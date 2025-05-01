Mowgli Street Food returns to profit as it creates over 100 jobs

Mowgli Street Food is headquartered in Liverpool.

Mowgli Street Food, the restaurant chain run by celebrity chef Nisha Katona, has returned to profit and created more than 100 jobs.

The Liverpool-headquartered business has reported a pre-tax profit of £512,178 for the year to 31 July, 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed.

The total comes after Mowgli Street Food posted a pre-tax loss of £476,456 in the prior financial year.

That loss came after the company achieved a pre-tax profit of £1.9m in the year to the end of July 2022.

The new results also show Mowgli Street Food’s revenue increased from £30.8m to £40.4m.

The rise is the third consecutive year the business has grown its sales since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restaurant chain also grew its headcount in the year from 704 to 833.

Mowgli Street Food’s headcount stood at 633 in July 2022 and 407 in July 2021.

Mowgli Street Food joins wider group

The results are the second since private equity firm Trispan made a significant investment in the restaurant chain.

TriSpan’s investments include the likes of Pho and sk:n and has offices in London and New York.

The deal, announced in January 2023, provided an exit for Foresight which first invested in Mowgli Street Food in 2017 when it had just two sites in Liverpool and one in Manchester.

In March, it was announced that Mowgli Street Food, Pho and Rosa’s Thai would come together under a new holding group, Arcturus Group.

On the move, Nisha Katona, CEO and founder of Mowgli, said: “I’m as passionate about Mowgli now as I ever have been, and seeing the business grow from its inception in 2014 to where it is now is testament to the team who have all worked immensely hard.

“This next chapter is incredibly exciting, combining shared knowledge, investment and expertise as part of the Arcturus Group, to really help take Mowgli to the next level.”

Katona founded the chain in Liverpool in 2014 and was later awarded an MBE for her services to the food industry in 2019.

She has also become a well-known food writer and TV chef, appearing regularly on popular shows such as This Morning and MasterChef.