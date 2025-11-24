MOVE™: AI-Enabled Strategy for a Fast World Launches Globally Through Routledge

Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group) today announced the global release of MOVE™: AI-Enabled Strategy for a Fast World, a new book by international strategy advisor Tim Lewko, CEO of Thinking Dimensions Global. MOVE introduces a practical, end-to-end system built for leaders facing unprecedented speed, volatility, and technological disruption.

“Most organizations don’t fail because of a lack of intelligence,” Lewko said. “They fail because decision-making is too slow, too fragmented, or too political. AI has erased the information advantage. The companies that win will be the ones that make disciplined decisions faster than their environment changes. MOVE gives leaders that system.”

With more than 25 years of experience advising CEOs across four continents – and with over $2 billion in enterprise value created – Lewko developed MOVE as a cohesive alternative to outdated, planning-centric strategy processes. The system combines visible thinking, practical tools, and AI-enabled insight to help executives align choices, resources, and execution.

WHY MOVE MATTERS NOW

Lewko argues that traditional strategy tools – built for predictable, slow-moving markets – no longer match today’s realities. Leaders now face constant pressure to interpret trends, manage complexity, and make consequential choices quickly. AI has accelerated this shift, raising the stakes on disciplined, unified decision-making.

“Strategy used to be a planning ritual,” Lewko said. “Today it is a speed problem. The winners will be the ones who can see what’s changing, make sharper choices, and execute through a rhythm that forces focus.”

THE MOVE SYSTEM (TOOLS 1–7)

MOVE™ brings together seven integrated tools that form a single operating spine for strategic thinking and execution:

1. Strategic Assumptions (SA): Surfaces the external and internal forces shaping tomorrow’s decisions.

2. Vision + Driving Force (VDF): Defines direction of travel and the competitive force behind it.

3A. Product-Market Matrix (PMM): Shows where value is created today and where it must be created next.

3B. Market Reality Check (MRC): Validates strategic bets using market size, growth, competition, customer demand, and emerging threats.

4. Advantage + Future Capabilities (AFC): Identifies the capabilities required to win through the eyes of the customer.

5. Strategic Numbers (SN): A short set of leading and lagging indicators tied to the P&L.

6. Strategic Project Portfolio (SPP): Translates strategy into funded, sequenced initiatives.

7. Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs): A disciplined cadence that turns strategy into execution.

Together, these tools give leaders a visible, repeatable system linking assumptions, choices, capabilities, numbers, and actions.

EARLY PRAISE FROM EXECUTIVE LEADERS

Lewko’s work spans healthcare, manufacturing, private equity, insurance, logistics, and technology sectors. Early readers highlight MOVE’s clarity, practicality, and immediate applicability:

“As generative AI rewrites the rules of strategy, MOVE is the blueprint for how companies must rethink their approach to stay competitive. Tim Lewko’s deep expertise and global experience make this essential reading for any organization still using outdated strategy processes.”

— Michael Combs, President & CEO, CorVel Corporation

ABOUT THE BOOK

MOVE™: AI-Enabled Strategy for a Fast World

By Tim Lewko

Published by Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group)

Publication Date: November 21, 2025

Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, Kindle

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWBCVDGC

Routledge Link: https://www.routledge.com/9781041156086

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tim Lewko is CEO of Thinking Dimensions Global and a global strategy advisor who has helped organizations deliver more than $2B in EBITDA gains through practical, visible strategy execution. His work spans North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, with a focus on decision-making systems, leadership alignment, and AI-enabled strategic thinking. He is also the author of the bestselling Making Big Decisions Better.

