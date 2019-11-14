The iconic flip phone has made a comeback, with Motorola revealing an upgraded version of the once-universal device.

Some 15 years after the original Razr hit the markets, Motorola is launching a slim retro reboot with a foldable screen.

The gadget, which is set to go on sale for $1,500 in the US on Boxing Day, will be rolled out across the world, including in the UK.

Boasting a 6.2in foldable screen and a fingerprint sensor, the latest model is a major upgrade from the popular flip phones of the early noughties.

When the phone is folded, there is a 2.7-inch glass-covered display which allows users to text, call and control music.

The device has a thickness of 14mm when it is shut.

“With the new Razr we had to rethink how to engineer a phone,” said Glenn Schultz, the firm’s head of product development.

“Our zero-gap hinge allowed us to bring to market a device that folds completely in half. Many didn’t believe we could do it, but let me tell you, it’s fun to work on something that everyone thinks is impossible.”

The original flip phones caused ripples in the mobile market in the 2000s, with the likes of Paris Hilton and David Beckham promoting the Razr device.



Motorola’s market share – which has suffered in the wake of the Iphone’s rise – has tumbled from more than 20 per cent to roughly two per cent in the last 15 years.