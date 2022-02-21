Motorists to be hit by fuel shortages as Exxon workers plan walkout

Motorists could face a fuel shortage as Exxon workers stage a walkout for April.

Motorists could soon face fuel shortages as workers at the UK’s largest refinery have voted in favour of strike action over salaries.

Around 100 workers at Exxon’s Fawley refinery will walkout starting from April after the oil giant decided offered a 2.5 per cent raise in salaries over the next two years, even though inflation rates run at more than 7 per cent.

“The employers need to take back this insulting pay offer, which is actually a cut, and think again,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. “This workforce did all that was asked of them by Exxon during the pandemic, changing shifts and losing out on vital overtime payments.

“They deserve so much than this from Exxon, which is making money from oil and gas hand over fist but is now pressurising the employers to cut our members’ wages. This is just unacceptable.”

The strike announcement comes a day after motorists were slapped with record-high prices for petrol and diesel, City A.M. reported.

According to RAC data, yesterday petrol prices reached 149.12p per litre while diesel was at 152.58p, meaning that it costs respectively £82 and £84 to fill a vehicle.