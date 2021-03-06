Mother's Day gifts: Make 2021 a lockdown to remember

As the first mother’s day under lockdown rapidly approaches, this year it’s more important than ever to get your gift just right. This year we have focused on the amazing food options you can lavish upon your wonderful mother – or you could even buy two and eat them together over a nice, long Zoom chat. We’ve also included some exceptional stationary and champagne options, just to cover all the bases.
Mortimer House Kitchen Italian-style Sunday feast
Mortimer House Kitchen is offering an Italian-style feast for Mother’s Day. Created by head chef Antonio ‘Lello’ Favuzzi (Anda, The Wolsley, Franco’s St Alban, L’Anima), the menu is borne out of his childhood memories growing up in Sardinia. The Mother’s Day kit includes Lello’s saddle of lamb alongside some never-before-seen on the menu dishes.
£85 for two – order here
Perrier-Jouet eco box Champagne
It is practically obligatory to celebrate with Champagne, and our top pick this year will appeal to ecologically-minded mums. Perrier-Jouët’s new range comes in fully-recyclable eco gift-boxes, which are both super-luxe and super-sustainable. The range of gift boxes are available for the House’s classic, non-vintage champagnes – Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut, Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé and Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs. The perfect way to toast a lockdown Valentine’s Day.
Rick Stein x Flowerbx
This year, Rick Stein Restaurants have collaborated with Flowerbx to deliver a special lockdown Mother’s Day treat. Enjoy a Stein’s at Home Box with a bunch of tulips from Flowerbx, delivered in a single box. Culinary director Jack Stein has created a selection of three course meals for two, ready to finish at home while Flowerbx sources the highest quality fresh flowers direct from the growers.
From £82.50 for two – order here
The Exploding Bakery Letterbox brownies
Devon-based The Exploding Bakery recently launched a new nationwide letterbox coffee and cake delivery service. The brownies come in twelve flavours and come with add-ons including balloons, candles and speciality coffee from Round Hill Roastery. Their Mother’s Day special comes with the option of a rewilding seed packet from Pollenize containing more than 70 species of native wildflower seeds.
M Restaurants fillet of beef and Veuve Clicquot Mother’s Day
Treat your mum to a three-course Sunday Roast for Mother’s Day with one of M’s ‘at Home’ boxes, available for delivery across London. The Mother’s Day box includes roast beef fillet served alongside a selection of creative sides as well as a starter and dessert, and there’s an option to add on a Veuve Clicquot Rose for £50.
£70 for two – order here
Lanson x Pearl and Groove champagne delivery
Lanson Champagne and Pearl and Groove have teamed up to bring you a limited-edition Mother’s Day box including bottle of Lanson Le Rosé, some Pearl and Groove cake in a tube and a hand-written note.
£65 – order here
BAO ‘Call Your Mother’ Mother’s Day box
For something a bit different, the bao specialists are offering a Mapo Rice made-by-you kit including a Prawn Shia Song kit, and six peach, red bean and white chocolate treats from the BAO Bakery.
£60 – order here
Montblanc Meisterstück pen
For the epistolary mothers out there, there can be no finer gift than a pen from luxury brand Montblanc. Starting at £340 for a Classique Platinum-coated ballpoint pen, Montblanc offers true life-long stationary that will see a lucky mum through many a letter, perhaps starting with an extra special thank you to the son or daughter who buys her this gift.
From £340 – order here
SMOKESTAK barbecue
The East London barbecue restaurant has created two Mother’s Day meal boxes for two. The £75 menu features a blood orange negroni for two; grilled flatbreads with smoked cods roe; grilled calcots with creme fraiche and chives. Then, there is native breed pulled pork with pickled cucumber; beef brisket with pickled red chilli and a rhubarb panna cotta. The premium box includes all of the above plus additional starters and sides, and a bottle of Gran Cerdo Tinto Rioja.
From £75 – order here
Petersham Nurseries’ four course Mother’s Day meal kit
Available for two or four people, Petersham Nurseries’ luxury four course Mother’s Day meal kit includes a Rose Bellini, starter of risotto, followed by Haye Farm lamb. For dessert, there is a Tonka bean creme caramel. A vegetarian option is also available.
Finish and Feast x Ruth Hansom
The chef behind the Princess of Shoreditch launches her first at home menu through fine dining platform Finish & Feast. Her Mother’s Day Finish & Feast box includes three-courses to finesse at home. Start with Treacle cured sea trout, gherkin ketchup, homemade soda bread and cucumber pickles. Then there’s Slow-braised neck of lamb, minted gnocchi, Jerusalem artichoke and juniper sauce, followed by chocolate nemesis, creme fraiche and caramelised orange.
From £80 – order here
Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Teas
Saicho Jasmine tea is scented with jasmine blossoms and uses a green tea from Fuding, in China’s Fujian province. It has a rich creaminess and delicate floral aroma that mum’s go wild for. As a finishing touch, sparkling the tea enhances the flavour and creates an effervescent drink that can be enjoyed as a non-alcoholic alternative to Champagne or Prosecco.
From £8.99 – order here
COYA Afternoon G&Tea
COYA has launched a sweet treat and cocktail delivery to provide the perfect pick-me-up for mothers across London. The delivery includes a G&Tea Cocktail. The cocktail is accompanied by a Tarta de Queso and a vanilla cheesecake.
From £40 – order here