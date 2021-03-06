Mother's Day gifts: Make 2021 a lockdown to remember

As the first mother’s day under lockdown rapidly approaches, this year it’s more important than ever to get your gift just right. This year we have focused on the amazing food options you can lavish upon your wonderful mother – or you could even buy two and eat them together over a nice, long Zoom chat. We’ve also included some exceptional stationary and champagne options, just to cover all the bases.

Mortimer House Kitchen is offering an Italian-style feast for Mother’s Day. Created by head chef Antonio ‘Lello’ Favuzzi (Anda, The Wolsley, Franco’s St Alban, L’Anima), the menu is borne out of his childhood memories growing up in Sardinia. The Mother’s Day kit includes Lello’s saddle of lamb alongside some never-before-seen on the menu dishes.

£85 for two – order here

Perrier-Jouet eco box Champagne

It is practically obligatory to celebrate with Champagne, and our top pick this year will appeal to ecologically-minded mums. Perrier-Jouët’s new range comes in fully-recyclable eco gift-boxes, which are both super-luxe and super-sustainable. The range of gift boxes are available for the House’s classic, non-vintage champagnes – Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut, Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé and Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs. The perfect way to toast a lockdown Valentine’s Day.

Order here

Rick Stein x Flowerbx

This year, Rick Stein Restaurants have collaborated with Flowerbx to deliver a special lockdown Mother’s Day treat. Enjoy a Stein’s at Home Box with a bunch of tulips from Flowerbx, delivered in a single box. Culinary director Jack Stein has created a selection of three course meals for two, ready to finish at home while Flowerbx sources the highest quality fresh flowers direct from the growers.

From £82.50 for two – order here

The Exploding Bakery Letterbox brownies

Devon-based The Exploding Bakery recently launched a new nationwide letterbox coffee and cake delivery service. The brownies come in twelve flavours and come with add-ons including balloons, candles and speciality coffee from Round Hill Roastery. Their Mother’s Day special comes with the option of a rewilding seed packet from Pollenize containing more than 70 species of native wildflower seeds.

Order here

M Restaurants fillet of beef and Veuve Clicquot Mother’s Day

Treat your mum to a three-course Sunday Roast for Mother’s Day with one of M’s ‘at Home’ boxes, available for delivery across London. The Mother’s Day box includes roast beef fillet served alongside a selection of creative sides as well as a starter and dessert, and there’s an option to add on a Veuve Clicquot Rose for £50.

£70 for two – order here

Lanson x Pearl and Groove champagne delivery

Lanson Champagne and Pearl and Groove have teamed up to bring you a limited-edition Mother’s Day box including bottle of Lanson Le Rosé, some Pearl and Groove cake in a tube and a hand-written note.

£65 – order here

BAO ‘Call Your Mother’ Mother’s Day box

For something a bit different, the bao specialists are offering a Mapo Rice made-by-you kit including a Prawn Shia Song kit, and six peach, red bean and white chocolate treats from the BAO Bakery.

£60 – order here

Montblanc Meisterstück pen

For the epistolary mothers out there, there can be no finer gift than a pen from luxury brand Montblanc. Starting at £340 for a Classique Platinum-coated ballpoint pen, Montblanc offers true life-long stationary that will see a lucky mum through many a letter, perhaps starting with an extra special thank you to the son or daughter who buys her this gift.

From £340 – order here

SMOKESTAK barbecue

The East London barbecue restaurant has created two Mother’s Day meal boxes for two. The £75 menu features a blood orange negroni for two; grilled flatbreads with smoked cods roe; grilled calcots with creme fraiche and chives. Then, there is native breed pulled pork with pickled cucumber; beef brisket with pickled red chilli and a rhubarb panna cotta. The premium box includes all of the above plus additional starters and sides, and a bottle of Gran Cerdo Tinto Rioja.

From £75 – order here

Petersham Nurseries’ four course Mother’s Day meal kit

Available for two or four people, Petersham Nurseries’ luxury four course Mother’s Day meal kit includes a Rose Bellini, starter of risotto, followed by Haye Farm lamb. For dessert, there is a Tonka bean creme caramel. A vegetarian option is also available.

Order here.

Finish and Feast x Ruth Hansom

The chef behind the Princess of Shoreditch launches her first at home menu through fine dining platform Finish & Feast. Her Mother’s Day Finish & Feast box includes three-courses to finesse at home. Start with Treacle cured sea trout, gherkin ketchup, homemade soda bread and cucumber pickles. Then there’s Slow-braised neck of lamb, minted gnocchi, Jerusalem artichoke and juniper sauce, followed by chocolate nemesis, creme fraiche and caramelised orange.

From £80 – order here

Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Teas

Saicho Jasmine tea is scented with jasmine blossoms and uses a green tea from Fuding, in China’s Fujian province. It has a rich creaminess and delicate floral aroma that mum’s go wild for. As a finishing touch, sparkling the tea enhances the flavour and creates an effervescent drink that can be enjoyed as a non-alcoholic alternative to Champagne or Prosecco.

From £8.99 – order here

COYA Afternoon G&Tea

COYA has launched a sweet treat and cocktail delivery to provide the perfect pick-me-up for mothers across London. The delivery includes a G&Tea Cocktail. The cocktail is accompanied by a Tarta de Queso and a vanilla cheesecake.

From £40 – order here