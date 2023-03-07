Mother’s Day 2023: things to do in London

Mother’s Day rolls around on Sunday 19 December and plenty of London’s restaurants and bars are running special events to celebrate.

Whether you’re keeping it casual or making big plans, it’s worth planning ahead as restaurants often book up ahead of time.

Here are the best things to do in London this Mother’s Day, whatever your mood.

Alex Webb on Park Lane

Alex Webb won Masterchef and now has a restaurant on Park Lane

Masterchef winner Alex Webb runs the restaurant at the Intercontinental hotel on Park Lane. It’s a lovely place doing particularly interesting things with food and drinks pairings; when we went they were pairing ciders with food rather than wine. For Mother’s Day Alex has created a menu inspired by nostalgic memories from his childhood. Dishes include a Devon crab tart with pickled cucumber and Exmoor caviar, beef carpaccio with pickled shimeji, pine nut purée and truffle and steamed turbot & scallop mousse with onion purée, pickled onions, crispy potato, champagne sauce and Exmoor caviar. £95 per person, £38 extra with paired wines, make a booking

Babur at Brockley

This Indian restaurant, 37 years young, has a popular Sunday buffet and for Mother’s Day they are adding a special dish. The ‘raan’ is traditional but rarely served. It comprises a whole leg of lamb marinated over a number of days for tenderness, and buffet-style, goes well with whole-roasted tandoori chicken and handmade breads. 119 Brockley Rise, make a booking

Dukes Hotel St James

The martini bar at DUKES London

It’s where Ian Fleming used to drink, and where Diana would go to hide from the paparazzi, and now, its Afternoon Tea has been redesigned with a motherly twist. Start with a Kirk Royale signature cocktail and then a selection of sandwiches including roasted gammon, fig relish and aged cheddar on spinach bread, before moving onto the goats cheese and roasted onion squash tart. Rhubarb parfait is one of the specially made desserts. £60 per person, make a booking

Belmond: Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

The interiors on the British Pullman

Enjoy a jaunt through the countryside on the historic British Pullman train, built in the 1920s, going from London to Kent. Carriages are decorated with opulent Art Deco finishes, and each guest has their own arm chair from which to admire the nature view outside. Half a bottle of Veuve Clicquot is included per person, as is an afternoon tea with sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones across the four-hour journey. £400, Sunday 19 March, make a booking

Pasta making class at Eataly

If you haven’t been to Eataly yet, London’s shrine to Italian food, swerve the restaurants and make your own dinner this Mother’s Day. Mums, nonnas and “special mother figures in your life” are welcome to come and learn the stories behind the most classic Italian recipes. Innovative techniques will be shown, and everything’s broken down step-by-step for novices. Oh, and you’ll eat your dishes too, which is obviously the important part. 17 March, 7 – 9pm, £70, make a booking

Dabbers Social Bingo

Mother’s Day bingo events are a thing this year. Dabbers bingo specialists are running games in the City of London and Hackney, with three rounds of bingo per session and prizes geared towards mums: flowers, chocolates and wellness experiences. From £13, throughout the afternoon on 13th March, make a booking

Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave

Expect foam, giant balloons and bubbles at this daytime rave with in Hackney Wick for mums, dads and children aged up to 8. House and techno music will be played by a live DJ, and there are a couple of break-out zones for when the dancing gets too tiring: a licensed bar for the parents and soft play area for the kids. £11 for adults, £8 for children, 2pm start, make a booking