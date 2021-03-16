Baroness Helena Morrissey quits St James’s Place to become AJ Bell chair

Baroness Helena Morrissey has stood down from her role on St James’s Place’s board to become chair of investment platform AJ Bell.

Baroness Morrissey will succeed Les Platts as AJ Bell’s chair at the company’s next annual meeting in January 2022.

In the meantime, she join the board as chair designate in July 2021.

Baroness Morrissey is currently lead non-executive director for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, reporting to the foreign secretary.

“I’ve long admired AJ Bell and its commitment to helping people to invest,” Baroness Morrissey said.

“The business is growing quickly and I’m looking forward to joining the team to help build on that success and shape the future direction of the company.”

Marks & Spencer board member Evelyn Bourke has also been appointed as a non-executive director for AJ Bell.

She was chief executive of Bupa until December 2020 and previously held senior roles at several financial services businesses.

“AJ Bell is a fantastic business operating in an exciting part of the market,” she said.

“More than ever people need to take control of their long-term savings and investments, whether that be via a financial adviser or doing it themselves.”

