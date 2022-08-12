Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s suspend sales of disposable barbecues amid heatwave

Parts of the country have been placed in drought status.

Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s are among a slew of household names to halt sales of disposable barbecues owing to warm weather concerns.

There have been warnings about potential fires due to high temperatures this summer, as large swathes of the country have been categorised as drought status.

Morrisons said in a statement on Friday: “In light of the long dry spell in the UK this summer we are temporarily removing disposable barbecues from all stores until further notice.”

Sainsburys and Tescos have also suspended the sales of the barbecues as a temporary measure.

Marks and Spencer banned sales earlier this month across the country, alongside online grocer Ocado.

M&S stated: “We’d already stopped selling disposable barbecues near national parks and in London but given the unusually hot and dry conditions, we’ve taken the precautionary step of removing them from sale across the UK.”