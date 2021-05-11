Morrisons online sales continue to soar despite lockdown easing

Morrisons said online sales have continued to soar this year despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

In an update this morning the supermarket chain said online sales were up 113 per cent in the 14 weeks ended 9 May compared to the same period last year.

Internet sales helped boost group like-for-like sales excluding fuel up 2.7 per cent, while revenue including petrol sales increased 4.7 per cent as customers began using their cars more.

“During the pandemic there has been a renaissance of the supermarket in Britain and customers are enjoying cooking at home more,” the grocer said.

“Customers have also embraced shopping online, and both Morrisons.com and Morrisons on Amazon are now complementing our supermarkets well.”

More to follow