Morrisons offers lockdown entrepreneurs chance to sell products in stores

Morrisons has launched a scheme to offer UK entrepreneurs the chance to sell their products in store and online as more consumers look to support small and local businesses.

A record number of new businesses were set up last year – rising 13.25 per cent to 772,002 – as budding entrepreneurs used lockdown to focus on new projects.

Meanwhile, more UK consumers are keen to support small and local firms – another side effect of the pandemic, which forced shoppers to visit stores in their own neighbourhoods.

The supermarket’s “Growing British Brands” initiative will give firms the opportunity to stock their food, beauty or homeware items in Morrisons’ 497 stores.

Successful applicants will also be able to list their products for sale through other parts of Morrisons’ business including its website, through its food boxes and on wholesale channel partners such as Amazon.

The supermarket said it will offer the businesses taking part in the scheme promotional plans and “favourable payment terms”.

They will also receive advice and support from a team of experts on all aspects of retail, from production to packaging and marketing and logistics.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: “There are thousands of people with great ideas, but getting them to market at scale is often a long, risky and complicated process.

“Morrisons started with just one shop over 100 years ago and is now one of Britain’s biggest retailers. We know and understand the entrepreneurial spirit and want to play our full part in helping the next generation of British brands quickly reach national distribution.”