Moreira’s Warm can keep Purton cold

IT’S SAFE to assume the last household you would want to visit in Hong Kong at present is Zac Purton’s apartment.

The reigning champ is suffering a nightmare, with just three wins from his last 40 rides, and only one winner at the last three race meetings.

Remembering that Purton’s mounts are mostly at the forefront in the betting, his many thousands of ardent followers will be pulling their hair out in anguish.

One thing that never changes about Purton however, is he is still the master at Happy Valley.

His record at the city track this season reads an impressive eight wins and 25 places from just 46 rides.

Looking at the race-card on Wednesday and he has four clear-cut chances starting with the well-drawn Right Honourable in the Shun Lee Handicap (11.15am), Ka Fortune, who is sure to appreciate the drop down in distance, in the Wah Fu Handicap (11.45am) and the well-handicapped Won Ball in the Oi Man Handicap (1.15pm).

He also renews his association with the Douglas Whyte-trained top-weight Storm Warning, second to highly-regarded Sky Darci on his debut here last month, in the six-furlong Fu Cheong Handicap (1.45pm).

An outside draw is a worry, though, especially with a couple of speedy trail-blazers like newcomer Aca Power and Mig Energy taking the preferred inside rail.

Lurking near the bottom of the handicap is Purton’s arch-rival Joao Moreira, who partners the in-form KEEP YOU WARM, runner-up in a competitive handicap at Sha Tin recently.

With an inside draw in his favour, and receiving 17 pounds from Storm Warning, he is going to take a lot of beating.

POINTERS

Keep You Warm 1.45pm Happy Valley