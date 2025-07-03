More West End streets to be pedestrianised under Crown Estate plans

The Crown Estate and Westminster City Council have put forward plans for London’s West End.

Plans to pedestrianise more streets in London’s West End have been proposed via a partnership between King Charles’ property firm and a local authority.

The Crown Estate and Westminster City Council intend to turn Regent Street St James’s into a traffic-free space while greatly enlarging the pedestrian area at Piccadilly Circus.

The proposals also include introducing two-way traffic at Haymarket and new cycling routes from All Souls’ Church to Piccadilly Circus.

Proponents claim the plans will “create and improve” more than 35,000 sqm of pedestrianised space in the West End – the equivalent of five football pitches.

It comes after London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said he would pedestrianise Oxford Street “as quickly as possible” in June, arguing there was “overwhelming public and business support” for the area’s regeneration.

“By removing traffic from Regent Street St James’s and expanding pedestrian space at Piccadilly Circus, we’re creating a new network of public spaces that will serve Londoners for generations,” Councillor Geoff Barraclough, cabinet member for planning and economic development at Westminster City Council, said.

“This is a rare opportunity to reimagine the heart of the West End as a greener, more welcoming and accessible place that works better for residents, visitors and local businesses alike.”

‘Nature of cities is changing’

Kristy Lansdown, managing director of development at The Crown Estate, said: “The nature of cities is changing, with new challenges and opportunities emerging every year.

“Like other global cities, we are collectively seeking opportunities in London to adapt our places and spaces to ensure they are fit for the future.

“We now have a unique chance to work in partnership with Westminster City Council to revitalise the heart of the West End as a greener, more inclusive and accessible destination, ensuring London remains competitive on the world’s stage.”

A public engagement on the plans will begin on 3 July and run until 10 August.

The Crown Estate, which manages the King’s property portfolio and owns the British seabed, announced plans to re-develop £430m worth of real estate in the West End in July.