More traffic looms over cities if rail fails to win back commuters hearts

Cities like London could be struck by more traffic jams and business closures if train commuting fails to meet pre-pandemic levels, the rail industry has warned.

Train commuting is at just 33 per cent of 2019 levels, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), with some commuters opting for cars instead.

Commuters were deterred from public transport at the height of the pandemic over social distancing concerns, but rail industry body’s have urged that if this trend continues, it will inflate pollution levels.

The RDG has also cautioned that a further 20 per cent shift from rail to roads will lead to an increase of some 300m hours of traffic congestion.

“With more workers set to return to offices this month, encouraging people to take the train for their commute will be vital to avoid empty shop fronts and polluting traffic jams in cities across the country,” the rail body continued.

Rail commuters also bring with them around £30bn in high street spending, research from WPI Economics for RDG found, which is crucial for the stores that survived the pandemic.

RDG director general Andy Bagnall explained: “When people take the train, it’s more than a journey – it will impact the future of thousands of small businesses, local air quality and the government’s net zero ambitions.”