More Tory MPs expected to announce exit from politics this week

Former cabinet minister Sajid Javid announced last week that he would stand down at the next election

Today is the deadline for Tory MPs to confirm if they will stand at the next election, with more expected to announce their exit from frontline politics over the next week.

A growing number of Conservative MPs have announced their intention to step down at the next election, which is expected by the end of 2024.

This has included Tory big beast Sajid Javid, as well as rising stars Dehenna Davison, William Wragg and Chloe Smith.

Thirteen Conservative MPs in total have announced they will not stand again, with rumours swirling in SW1 about who else will not nominate themselves for the next election by today’s deadline.

It comes after months of consistently poor polling, Labour leads the Conservatives by 20+ points in every poll, and after a traumatic 12 months for the party.

The party has churned through two Prime Ministers and experienced 12 months of near constant psychodrama at Westminster.

There is also an expectation among many Tory MPs in marginal constituencies, especially those in the northern so-called Red Wall, that they will likely lose their seats at the next election.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove bucked the trend this weekend and told Times Radio that he intends to stand in his Surrey Heath constituency once again.

“I’m addicted to public service,” he said.

Boris Johnson has also told his local Tory party association that he will nominate himself again in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, according to the Telegraph.

However, there have been rumours that some of his former cabinet ministers who are now on the backbench may call time on their political careers.

Read more Zahawi: Army could be called in to ease Christmas strike disruption

This includes rumours that MPs like Nadine Dorries, Matt Hancock and Geoffrey Cox will choose not to run at the next election.