Around 35 per cent of A-level results have been downgraded by one grade, figures have revealed.

The students affected will receive a lower grade than their teachers predicted due to the Joint Council for Qualifications standardising the results based on historical data.

Despite this, exam watchdog Ofqual has said performance across the country has been maintained with the number of A and A* grades rising by 2.4 per cent.

The number of new admissions to universities has also risen by 2.9 per cent compared to last year.

However, the appeal process for those unhappy with their results is still not in place as Gavin Williamson comes under intense scrutiny for his handling of the results.

The education secretary left viewers outraged this morning after several media appearances to discuss today’s A-level results.

He issued an apology for “the disruption that every child has had to suffer” but viewers have labelled it as “inept”, while others called for him to resign.

It was announced late on Tuesday that students unhappy with their calculated grades would be able to appeal using mock results, or alternatively sit a public exam in Autumn.

However, there is currently no official appeal process in place for the 300,000 school leavers receiving results this morning.

When asked the Ofqual process wasn’t ready, Williamson told Sky News: “The reason Ofqual hadn’t got it ready for today is because it’s obviously a decision that was made sort of later on in the process, and that they are working to make sure that information is shared with schools and colleges over the next few days.”

The education secretary conducted interviews with Sky and BBC but viewers were left bewildered as headteachers warned discrepancies in results could see them downgraded by as much as 40 per cent.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “@GavinWilliamson on @BBCNews trying to justify the farcical situation the exam results have been is infuriating. 40% down graded!

“Pouting face to those getting results today, good luck. I’m sorry Gov leaders are inept. I’m sorry they are putting you through this stress. You will prevail.”

Unfortunately, Gavin Williamson has so often said he categorically will or won’t do something, before then reneging, that it’s now difficult to believe anything he says, no matter how many telly channels he says it on. — Laura McInerney (@miss_mcinerney) August 13, 2020

Another said: "Unfortunately, Gavin Williamson has so often said he categorically will or won't do something, before then reneging, that it's now difficult to believe anything he says, no matter how many telly channels he says it on."

Several users called on Williamson to be sacked or resign, with one saying: “Can someone sack Gavin Williamson please? How many of the pupils from the big public schools were downgraded? What is the point of working hard to have this farce?”