More than a third of the UK has had first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

More than one third of the UK population has received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The Department of Health announced more than 22m people have got their first jab.

So far, more than one million people have also received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine progress has taken a toll on Covid-19 deaths, which dropped to their lowest total in five months.

The UK’s Covid-19 daily death toll fell to only 65 yesterday, which is down 34 per cent since last Monday and is the lowest since October 12 when 50 people died.

This brings the total deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 124,566.

Data from the Department of Health also showed that 4,712 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, up slightly from 3,751 cases last Friday.

