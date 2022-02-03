New Covid-19 vaccine wins regulatory approval in UK

A new Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by the UK’s medicines watchdog, making it the fifth jab to be authorised for use in the country.

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, developed by US biotech firm Novavax, will add another string to the UK’s vaccine bow, with 71 per cent of the population having received at least two doses so far, according to Our World in Data.

While it has secured the approval of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), it is now up to the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination (JCIV) to consider it as part of the UK’s vaccination programme, health secretary Sajid Javid explained.

The new vaccine uses the same protein-based technology which has been used to develop vaccines for other illnesses such as Hepatitis B.

“It is great to see our world-renowned medicines regulator approve another Covid-19 vaccine,” Javid added.

“I want the UK to be the best place in the world to conduct clinical trials. It’s a testament to the country’s first-rate research and development capabilities for vaccines – with tens of thousands of people taking part in clinical trials here in the UK, contributing to the invaluable research that shows our vaccines are safe and effective.”

Chief executive of the medicines watchdog June Raine said the green light follows a “rigorous” review of the jab’s safety, quality and effectiveness – and a trial involving nearly 50,000 participants.