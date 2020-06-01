More than 200 travel firms call on government to scrap quarantine plan

More than 200 travel companies have backed a letter to the government calling on it to reconsider its plans to quarantine individuals entering the UK as a precaution against coronavirus.

From 8 June, the government has said that all those entering the UK must quarantine for a period of 14 days in one location.

The measures have met with dismay from airlines and travel companies, while there are reports that up to 50 Tory MPs oppose the measure.

Now, a letter has been sent to home secretary Priti Patel calling on the government to scrap the measures.

It said that instead of blanket restrictions, travel should be possible for people coming from places with low coronavirus infection rates.

The lead author of the letter, George Morgan-Grenfell of tour company Red Savannah, said: “This is not just a group of company bosses complaining, but employees from bottom to top calling for the quarantine plans to be quashed.”

The letter proposes “air bridges” be agreed with other countries with similar rates of infection so that firms can begin to trade again.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has previously indicated that the government was looking at such measures.

Other signees of the letter include hotelier Sir Rocco Forte as well as luxury hotel brands such as Claridges, the Ritz, the Connaught and Mandarin Oriental.

Airline bosses have been vociferous critics of the plans, with Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade commenting:

“The quarantine will destroy jobs and put back the recovery at the exact time that other countries are opening up their borders.

“It is just about the worst thing they could do if the aim is to restart the economy and get aviation and tourism moving again.”

Carriers such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have indicated that they will have to change their plans for ramping up services if the measures are implemented as planned.

A government spokesperson said: “These cross-government public health measures are designed to keep the transmission rate down, stop new cases being brought in from abroad and help prevent a devastating second wave of coronavirus.

“All of our decisions have been based on the latest scientific evidence.”