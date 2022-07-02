More than 1m people descend on London for first Pride parade since Covid lockdowns

The 50th Anniversary at Trafalgar Square on 2 July in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride In London)

London hosted its first Pride parade since the beginning of the Covid pandemic on Saturday afternoon, marking its 50th anniversary.

Saturday’s parade was the most attended one in the 50-year history of the event, making it the capital’s biggest Pride ever, according to the Mayor of London’s office.

The parade started at midday at Hyde Park Corner, with marchers passing Piccadilly Circus and the Mall and finishing the parade in Whitehall in the evening.

It marks the first London Pride parade since 2019, after large gatherings were banned amid the Covid pandemic.

Pride organisers said that more than 30,000 people had registered to march in the parade while more than 400 community groups would also be taking part.

The Gay Liberation Front, who marched in the first Pride in 1972, led the parade.

We’re here, today, walking with the Gay Liberation Front to commemorate 50 years since the first ever #Pride in the UK.



In 1970, many GLF members who are here today marched in protest of the treatment of LGBTQ+ people.



We will keep fighting until we’re ALL free to be ourselves. pic.twitter.com/OcthhuVttt — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) July 1, 2022

Met police officers taking part in the parade were not in uniform this year, with London mayor Sadiq Khan citing “legitimate concerns” of activists.

Activist group Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants, halted the march for around 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon in protest of a police presence at future Pride events.

Revellers posted images and videos on social media of the parade, including the young cast of Netflix hit show Heartstopper, who were seen dancing in response to homophobic hecklers.

The cast of ‘Heartstopper’ dance in front of anti-LGBTQ+ protestors at London Pride.



pic.twitter.com/EEtBIe5lyS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 2, 2022

Artists – including singers Emeli Sandé and Ava Max – will perform across four stages.