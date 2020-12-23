Christmas plans could change last minute in light of mutant virus, says minister

Christmas plans across the country could be changed last minute if the government feels it is appropriate to do so, with less than 48 hours to go before Christmas Day.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick this morning said restrictions could change ahead of Christmas in light of the spread of a new, more infectious variant of coronavirus, if the government deems it necessary.

Read more: Patel refuses to rule out further Tier 4 restrictions as mutant virus spreads

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Jenrick said: “Christmas is going to be different whether you live in Cornwall or central London.

“We’re asking people to be careful and only meet for Christmas Day… If we need to change that in light of the new variant then we won’t hesitate to do so.”

More parts of England could be heading for Tier 4 on Boxing Day, with ministers set to meet today to discuss the possibility.

Over the weekend London and most of southeast England were placed in new ‘Tier 4’ restrictions, in the hope of stopping the spread of a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Read more: The best films to watch on a Tier 4 Christmas day

According to reports ministers will meet today to discuss possible further measures, after the UK recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases.

The Telegraph first reported local leaders and health officials in Birmingham met on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of the city being moved into Tier 4, while other areas could be moved up to Tier 3.

Read more: Joe Biden receives Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine live on US television

Tier 4 is the strictest tier of coronavirus restrictions, with all non-essential businesses shut in the affected areas and residents urged not to mix inside at all, or with more than one person outside, with the exception of support bubbles.