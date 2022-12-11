Monsoon to open new stores as fashion retailer enjoys high street Covid bounce-back

Monsoon is continuing its Covid bounceback by opening a slew of new stores next year.

In an interview with the Financial Times, chief executive Nick Stowe said that he had been surprised by the level of enthusiasm from shoppers to return to the high street after the pandemic.

He said the firm could “probably get up to 200 stores in the UK if we wanted to,” with the fashion retailer recently setting up shop in Bath and Edinburgh.

The retailer veered on the edge of collapse during the Covid-19 lockdowns, going into administration in the first lockdown in spring 2020.

However, founder Peter Simon bought the retailer back by agreeing to write off an existing loan and pumping extra cash into the firm.

There are presently 154 UK stores including its sister brand Accessorize, a sharp fall from the 230 in operation in 2020.