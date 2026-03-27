“MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives” Opens in Tokyo

The East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovation announces the opening of MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives on March 28, 2026. Located within TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY near Shinagawa Station—a major transportation hub with direct railway access to Haneda and Narita airports—MoN Takanawa is a new cultural hub featuring a striking exterior designed by KENGO KUMA & ASSOCIATES.

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As an “Experimental Museum,” MoN Takanawa presents cross-disciplinary programs spanning traditional arts, technology, science, and entertainment under a shared “Season Theme”. Through collaborations with partners in Japan and internationally, including the Barbican Centre in London, the museum develops programs exploring the future of culture for the next hundred years.

MoN Takanawa is operated by the East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovation, established by the East Japan Railway Company to foster a cultural hub within TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY. The Takanawa area inherits an innovative spirit from its history as the birthplace of Japan’s first railway in 1872. The preserved Takanawa Embankment connects this pioneering legacy to the museum’s mission: “transporting culture to the next hundred years”.

“MoN” means “gate” and “question” in Japanese. MoN Takanawa provides “A gateway for all, a narrative for everyone” and creates and shares new narratives of Japanese culture woven from diverse people, objects, and ideas. Twice a year, the museum poses a “Season Theme” that presents a question for the future, offering cross-disciplinary programs that integrate Japanese tradition, education, entertainment, and technology.

The museum offers a range of spaces designed for diverse cultural programs, including 1,500 m2 of exhibition space, a full-stage LED theater, and a 100-mat tatami hall. Public areas extend cultural experiences, including scenic terraces for Ashiyu (foot baths), Tsukimi (moon viewing), and Hanami (cherry blossom viewing) along with restaurants, café, and a museum shop. Visitors will find pieces of furniture with narratives, including benches made from upcycled wood from railway forests and furniture given a second life, including pieces previously used at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Opening Season Theme “Life as Culture” (March–September 2026)

Under this theme, MoN Takanawa presents nine programs exploring diverse narratives of living and carrying human creativity into the future.

Featured Programs

Opening Special Exhibition: Spiral, Spiral: Evolving Human Narratives

An intellectual entertainment experience exploring the “spiral” as a force shaping the future. From galaxies and oceans to Jomon pottery and fingerprints, the spiral appears across nature and culture. This exhibition explores its power across art, science, technology, and traditional culture.

Opening Special Performance: MANGALOGUE: HINOTORI

MANGALOGUE redefines manga as a collective live experience, immersing audiences in Osamu Tezuka’s masterpiece HINOTORI, brought to life on a monumental scale.

For tickets and full program details, visit: https://montakanawa.jp/

Overview

Official Name: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives

Address: 3-16-1 Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: https://montakanawa.jp/

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Contact

Press Contact

East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovation

press@montakanawa.jp

Opening March 28, 2026, MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives is a new cultural hub in TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY. (Photo: Yasuyuki TAKAKI) Company Logo