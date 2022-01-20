Mode CEO quits following controversial Bitcoin cashback announcement

Ryan Moore, chief executive of Mode, has resigned.

The chief executive of UK fintech Mode has resigned two months after the company faced backlash for a controversial announcement.

Mode yesterday announced that chief executive Ryan Moore has resigned after just nine months in the role. Company founder Jonathan Rowland said he had “cleared the decks” following a damaging saga which saw major UK retailers Boots, Homebase and Ocado deny an announcement that Mode would provide Bitcoin cashback to customers.

“I am fully committed to the future and have cleared the decks to take control of the business,” said Rowland in a Tweet. “I am the largest shareholder/ founder and the future looks very bright.”

In November, Mode claimed it would partner with over 40 retailers, including major household brands, to provide Bitcoin cashback to customers. At the time chief executive Ryan Moore said the scheme would put “Bitcoin into the hands of millions of customers across the UK.”

Mode was forced to issue a “clarification” on the London Stock Exchange following denials from Boots, Ocado and Homebase. The fintech start up admitted that the partnerships had been organised “through a number of intermediary affiliate platforms” without the companies being approached directly.

Shares have jumped by three per cent today in the wake of personnel changes at the top level of the company. However, the embattled companies share price has tumbled by more than 65 per cent this year to date.

Mode previously formed partnerships with THG and LK Bennett to provide customers making purchases with cashback in bitcoin.

