Ministers could reopen trade talks with China

The UK-China trade forum, usually attended by ministers and top executives, has not been held since 2018

Plans to reconvene a joint trade committee with China are being considered by the government, according to a report.

Officials are said to be examining options to strengthen trade ties with the Asian superpower, including relaunching the joint economic and trade committee (JETCO), two people familiar with the discussions told Politico.

The UK-China forum has not been held since 2018 and is usually attended by ministers and top company representatives in an effort to boost trade between the two nations.

It comes after recent controversy over the UK’s relationship with China, with hawkish Conservative MPs including former prime minister Liz Truss urging Rishi Sunak to designate China as a threat to Britain.

A parliamentary researcher was also arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China. He has been released on bail and said via lawyers he rejected the allegations and was innocent.

However, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Beijing over the summer, marking the first visit in five years, in what was seen as the first real test of Sunak’s ‘engage, align, protect’ China strategy.

Investment minister Lord Dominic Johnson also visited the Chinese capital in September to attend an international fair for trade in services.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) told Politico: “We do not recognise these reports. Any future JETCO meetings would be announced in the usual way.”