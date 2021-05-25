Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed that fully vaccinated people will likely still need to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid once all restrictions are removed on 21 June.

Zahawi told MPs today that “even if you have had two doses of either vaccine – and I have had this in my own family – you can still contract Covid, and therefore you should be isolating and quarantining”.

The government is expected to release its review into social distancing this week, which will give more details on whether any restrictions will remain beyond next month.

The Prime Minister warned the country less than two weeks ago that the 21 June date may slip as the more transmissible Indian variant began to spread in some parts of the UK.

However, ministers have indicated in recent days that restrictions will likely be lifted next month as the data is not showing that the variant is out of control and that it is not resistant to vaccines.

However, The Telegraph reported today that people still face a 10-day self-isolation if they come into contact with someone infected after 21 June – even if they have had two jabs.

The decision to keep the test and trace system in place is because of the continued risk of transmission, one source told the paper.

When asked about the story, Zahawi told the House of Commons: “I think it’s worth waiting until 14 June when we will be saying more on this.

“Even if you had, and I’ve had this experience with my own family, two doses of either vaccine, you still can actually contract Covid and therefore you should be isolating and quarantining.

“We’re also looking at ways contacts of people who may have contracted Covid could be readily tested instead of isolating.”

In the US, fully vaccinated people are not required to self-isolate if they have come into close contact with someone with Covid unless they are exhibiting systems.

Continuing the rule in the UK could prompt questions about the efficacy of the vaccines and whether the government is maximising the benefits of the rollout.

Scientists have warned the UK is in a race between vaccination and the spread of the more transmissible Indian variant.

Data from Public Health England show there were 3,424 confirmed cases of the variant in the UK as of 19 May, compared with 1,313 the week before and 520 the week before that.

However Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said the vaccines were still considerably effective and the chances of easing restrictions in England next month were “looking good”.

Moreover, the need for people with two vaccine doses to self-isolate undermines comments made by Professor Andrew Pollard yesterday, who said the pandemic could be considered over if vaccines prevent hospitalisations rather than all infection.

“If the current generation of vaccines are able to stop people going into hospital, whilst there is still mild infections, people are getting the common cold with the virus, then the pandemic is over,” the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said.